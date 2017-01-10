Wear blue to raise awareness about human trafficking

By Published:
(Image: Big Stock Photo)
(Image: Big Stock Photo)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)  –  As part of a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the victimization of minors by sex traffickers in the state the Connecticut Department of Children and Families is asking people to wear navy blue on Wednesday.

According to the DCF the reporting of suspected domestic minor sex trafficking has reached a record level.    At least 190 reports of child sex trafficking were made to the DCF in 2016 but that number may be higher.  133 such reports were made in 2015, the first year the number was more than 100.

DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says the department will use January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, to educate the public about this problem and try to prevent and address sex and labor trafficking of Connecticut residents and immigrants.   Katz says “This is something that demands our attention and response for the children who have been victimized and to prevent this exploitation in the future.”

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s