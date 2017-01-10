Wear blue to raise awareness about human trafficking

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – As part of a month-long campaign to raise awareness about the victimization of minors by sex traffickers in the state the Connecticut Department of Children and Families is asking people to wear navy blue on Wednesday.

According to the DCF the reporting of suspected domestic minor sex trafficking has reached a record level. At least 190 reports of child sex trafficking were made to the DCF in 2016 but that number may be higher. 133 such reports were made in 2015, the first year the number was more than 100.

DCF Commissioner Joette Katz says the department will use January, which is Human Trafficking Awareness Month, to educate the public about this problem and try to prevent and address sex and labor trafficking of Connecticut residents and immigrants. Katz says “This is something that demands our attention and response for the children who have been victimized and to prevent this exploitation in the future.”