Weekend snowstorm fell short of blizzard criteria in New England

People walk through the Commonwealth Avenue Mall during a winter storm in Boston, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017. A storm that wreaked havoc along the East Coast arrived in southern New England on Saturday, bringing blizzard conditions to some areas and making travel treacherous throughout the region. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
The Saturday (January 7) storm that brought nearly a foot of snow to part of Connecticut, and nearly twice that in Eastern Massachusetts was not a blizzard. The National Weather Service in Taunton, MA analyzed the data and determined that although near-blizzard conditions were observed, the official criteria for a blizzard was not reached.

A blizzard is defined as three consecutive hours of snow or blowing snow causing 1/4 mile or lower visibility, and frequent wind gusts over 35 mph. The closest any location in Massachusetts came to a blizzard was in Marshfield, MA where blizzard conditions happened for two straight hours.

While parts of Connecticut received more than 8″ of fluffy snow, the center of the storm was so far away that the very strong winds did not reach all the way back into Connecticut. Also, the heaviest snow in Southeastern Connecticut did not coincide with the strongest winds. The visibility was frequently near 0.25 mile with heavy snow in Groton/New London between 1-3 pm, but wind gusts were less than 30 mph. The strongest winds were also in SE CT, where Groton/New London had frequent gusts to near 30 mph late in the day. At that time, the visibility was near a mile as the heaviest snow had already moved out.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT...CORRECTED DATE
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TAUNTON MA 
430 PM EST TUE JAN 10 2017

...NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS OCCURRED ON SATURDAY JANUARY 7 2017...

WE HAVE GONE BACK THROUGH OBSERVATIONS FROM SATURDAY JANUARY 7TH IN
ORDER TO DETERMINE WHETHER A BLIZZARD OCCURRED ALONG THE SOUTH COAST.
THE UPSHOT IS THAT A BLIZZARD WAS NOT OBSERVED AT ANY OF THE
REPORTING STATIONS...BUT NEAR-BLIZZARD CONDITIONS DID OCCUR.

THE DEFINITION OF A BLIZZARD IS THAT FALLING AND/OR BLOWING SNOW
REDUCES VISIBILITY TO BELOW 1/4 MILE ALONG WITH WINDS THAT
FREQUENTLY GUST TO 35 MPH OR MORE...AND THAT THESE CONDITIONS ARE
THE PREDOMINANT REPORTED CONDITION FOR 3 CONSECUTIVE HOURS.

WHEN REVIEWING WHETHER A PARTICULAR OBSERVATION LOCATION HAD
BLIZZARD CONDITIONS...WE COUNTED VISIBILITIES EQUAL TO 1/4 MILE
SINCE THAT IS QUITE LOW FOR AN AUTOMATED VISIBILITY SENSOR TO DETECT.

AT MARSHFIELD MA...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WERE MET FOR A TOTAL OF 
2 HOURS...FROM 655 PM TO 715 PM AND FROM 735 PM TO 915 PM. 

AT MARTHAS VINEYARD MA...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WERE MET FOR A TOTAL OF
37 MINUTES...FROM 353 PM TO 430 PM. 

AT BLOCK ISLAND RI...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WERE MET FOR A TOTAL OF
25 MINUTES...FROM 356 PM TO 421 PM.

AT CHATHAM MA...BLIZZARD CRITERIA WERE MET FOR A TOTAL OF 
14 MINUTES...FROM 252 PM TO 306 PM.

AT NANTUCKET MA...VISIBILITIES WERE 1/4 MILE FOR NEARLY 4 HOURS AND
WINDS FREQUENTLY GUSTED PAST 35 MPH FOR 11 HOURS...BUT THE STRONG
WINDS WERE MAINLY AFTER THE VISIBILITIES HAD IMPROVED. THE WINDS AND
LOW VISIBILITIES COINCIDED TO PRODUCE BLIZZARD CONDITIONS FOR ONLY 
9 MINUTES...FROM 725 PM TO 734 PM.

