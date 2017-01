NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Tickets, top songs, pizza vending machines, and more.

Did you know you could receive a ticket for warming up your car outside?

What three songs would top your Spotify playlist? Let us know over at Facebook, twitter or Instagram.

Take a look at a pizza vending machine.

Any amount of exercise actually does count.

Check out Ryan Cruisin’ Connecticut – Happy Birthday Gretel: Branford, CT Woman Turns 107