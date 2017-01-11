Police ID woman found pinned in car in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A woman found pinned and unconscious in her vehicle in Norwalk last weekend has been identified as a local real estate broker.

Police identified the victim found by a passer-by Sunday as 88-year-old Gabrielle Thorp.

Police said on Sunday that it appeared she had become pinned between the vehicle’s door and body. The car was running and in gear. She was taken to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

The Hour reports that Thorp had been a broker in the area for more than 50 years and was much admired by her colleagues in the business.

She had most recently worked at William Raveis, where colleague Alex Bram called her “upbeat and stylish” with a great sense of humor.

Police continue to investigate.

