AIDS Connecticut: Red Carpet Experience

By Published:
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The excitement and glamour of Hollywood are coming to Hartford. Local residents can experience the thrills and surprises of the 87th Academy Awards right in Hartford. AIDS Connecticut (ACT) will present Red Carpet Experience (formerly Oscar Night® Hartford) on Sunday, February 26, 7:00 PM at Spotlight Theatres, 39 Front St., Hartford.

Guests will watch the Academy Awards telecast courtesy of WTNH, the Hartford affiliate of the ABC Television Network, which broadcasts the Academy Awards presentation.

Special features will include: an exclusive VIP reception from 6-7PM, swag bags, red carpet interviews, Most Glamorous prizes and fashion show, silent auction, private cinema, large screens throughout the venue and delicious cuisine provided by restaurants Cash bar available.

Tickets are $50, (GA) or $100 for VIP (6-7PM reception) VIP Reception includes champagne, appetizers BY DISH and swag bags stuffed with fabulous surprises. After 2/14 tickets are $55 (GA) and $110 (VIP)

AIDS Connecticut (ACT), in partnership with its member agencies, improves the lives of people impacted by HIV through care and supportive services, housing, advocacy and prevention.

For Red Carpet Experience ticket information go to: http://www.aids-ct.org

