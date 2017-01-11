Ask the Doctor: Exercise goals

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Doctor segment, we are talking about exercise goals.

For more insight, News 8’s Darren Kramer spoke with Dr. Beth Collins. Collins is double board certified in plastic and reconstructive surgery.

For those who are still going strong with their New Year’s resolutions, we want to talk about the science behind diet and exercise choices.

Some of the questions we asked:

– Often times we think we’re hungry when we’re actually thirsty. Why is it so hard to distinguish?

– A common goal for people to set is running a 5K or even a marathon. But long-distance running may not be the best bet?

– We hear people taking supplements to boost their results, but studies show there are natural ways to boost testosterone. How so?

Check out the video above for Dr. Beth’s answers, and catch News 8 at 5 p.m. every Wednesday for our “Ask the Doctor” segments.

