Bridgeport shooting victim dies

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police say a woman who was shot over the weekend has died.

According to police, just after 9 p.m. Saturday, 26-year-old Elianna Cruz was shot in the head at 1001 E. Main Street. She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital. Police say Cruz died on Wednesday evening.

An autopsy is scheduled for this week.

Police are actively investigating this shooting and say they have strong leads so far. Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has information is asked to call police at (203)576-TIPS (8477).