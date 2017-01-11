Chip’n Dipped issues recall on chocolate bar

HUNTINGTON, NY (WTNH) — Chip’n Dipped has issued a recall for one of their flavors of chocolate bars.

They say the 2.9-oz. Dark Chocolate Crunch Bars may have undeclared milk in them. According to Chip’n Dipped, people who have allergies to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume the product.

Officials say the recalled Dark Chocolate Crunch Bars were sold nationwide in retail stores.

According to Chip’n Dipped, consumers who have purchased the recalled Dark Chocolate Crunch Bar are urged to return them to the place where they purchased them to receive a full refund.