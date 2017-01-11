Classmates welcome student back to school wearing face masks as a sign of support

By Published:
(WHTM)
(WHTM)

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM/MEDIA GENERAL) – Ashlyn Brysiak is a third grader who is present at West Creek Hill Elementary mentally, but not physically.

Ashlyn is battling leukemia, but thanks to a mobile robot, she can attend class through communication software on an iPad. She has a near-perfect attendance record thanks to her robo-representative, but she still misses being around her classmates at school.

Further along in her battle against leukemia, her doctors have now approved Ashlyn to return to school on a limited basis. Starting this week, she was able to attend art class for 40 minutes. However, to do so, she has to wear a face mask at all times to help protect her from germs and viruses.

As a sign of support, her teachers and classmates also wore face masks.

Ashlyn’s mother says her family is hopeful she can return to class for longer periods of time after cold and flu season.

— WHTM’s Ali Lanyon contributed to this report.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s