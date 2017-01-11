Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame Announces 2017 Inductees

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame is honoring heroic women who protect and serve and motivate those around them to excel and be a part of the next generation of women heroes. Three women will be inducted in 2017 for their remarkable work living to “protect and serve”.

“Strong, courageous women have changed history,” says Kathryn Gloor, executive director of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame. “Our 2017 Inductees are not only trailblazers in their chosen fields, but have willingly risked their lives to defend our country and our communities. We are grateful for their service, and honored to celebrate their heroic achievements this year.”

The women receiving the honor are:

Captain Kristen Griest is the U.S. Army’s first female infantry officer and one of the first two women ever to successfully complete Army Ranger School. A native of Orange, Conn., Griest graduated from Amity Regional High School and went on to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point where she completed her studies in 2011. Upon graduation, she entered the military police, seeing this role as the closest to combat available to her as a female soldier. Griest served as a Platoon Leader in Afghanistan before making history as part of the Pentagon’s move to open combat positions to all military personnel regardless of gender. In April 2015, Griest entered Army Ranger School with 18 other women and several hundred men in a test program to explore the feasibility of integrating women into the Rangers. Considered one of the most difficult courses in the military, Ranger School students must pass a demanding physical fitness test and undergo grueling marches, obstacle courses, parachute jumps, air assaults on helicopters, and 27 days of mock combat patrols. One of only two women and 94 men to pass the class, Griest was also promoted to Captain while in the course. Once all gender restrictions on combat were lifted in December 2015, Captain Griest sought and was granted a transfer from her military police unit to an infantry unit, making history once again as she continues to serve her country.

Major Regina Rush-Kittle is a military and law enforcement trailblazer and the highest-ranking African American woman ever to serve in the Connecticut State Police. Born in Baltimore, MD, Rush-Kittle grew up in Middletown, CT, and attended UConn where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Science. In 1983, she began her law enforcement career in the Connecticut Department of Corrections before joining the Middletown Police Department as the force’s first African American female officer. In 1987, Rush-Kittle was accepted into the Connecticut State Police Academy and occupied many positions within the force including patrol trooper, academy instructor, patrol supervisor, and Internal Affairs investigator. Simultaneously, after serving as a Marine Corps Reservist, Rush-Kittle served as an Army Reservist and, in 2003 mobilized for deployment in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Upon her return in 2004, she returned to the State Police and assumed a series of command roles, also serving on the Statewide Narcotics Task Force. In 2009, she was once again called to active military duty and deployed to Afghanistan where she was awarded the Bronze Star Medal. Throughout her distinguished career, Rush-Kittle shattered gender and racial barriers, making history as she progressed through the ranks. She was the first African American female Sergeant and Lieutenant before attaining the rank of State Police Major in 2011. She was also the first woman ever appointed Commandant of the Connecticut State Police Training Academy. Major Rush-Kittle retired from the military in 2012 as a Command Sergeant Major, and from the CT State Police in 2015.

Colonel Ruth A. Lucas was the first African American woman to attain the rank of Colonel in the U.S. Air Force. Born in Stamford, Conn., in 1920, Lucas graduated from Tuskegee University in 1942. She enlisted in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, transferring to the U.S. Air Force upon its creation in 1947. After serving in Japan in the early 1950s, Lucas returned to the U.S. and pursued graduate studies in educational psychology at Columbia University, earning her master’s degree in 1957. She would spend the rest of her distinguished career in Washington, D.C., where she held positions in education and research and broke multiple racial and gender barriers. Her primary focus was on the creation and implementation of special literacy programs to improve the education level of service personnel. She made history in 1968 with her promotion to Colonel. When she retired from service two years later, Colonel Lucas was the highest ranking African American woman in Air Force history, and her military honors included the Defense Meritorious Service Medal. She remained active in education for nearly twenty-five more years, working with high schools and universities to encourage students to pursue higher education. Colonel Ruth A. Lucas died on March 23, 2013, at her home in Washington, D.C., and is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

The 24th Annual Induction Ceremony & Celebration will take place on Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford. The mission of the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame (CWHF) is to honor publicly the achievements of Connecticut women, preserve their stories, educate the public and inspire the continued achievements of women and girls.