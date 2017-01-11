Cromwell student rescued from ice

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)–Cromwell Police say they have rescued a student who fell through the ice Wednesday. According to Fire Chief Mike Terenzio, the student who fell was a 15-year-old from Adelbrook, a facility for troubled youth.

Cromwell officers say they received reports that a student from Adlebrook was standing on ice in the middle of the pond on the property. According to officials, when the police arrived, officers attempted to talk to the student and have him walk back to them when the ice broke. They say the student fell into the water.

First responders say the student was chest-deep in the water when officers threw him a rope in an attempt to pull him to shore. They say the student couldn’t hold onto the rope.

According to Cromwell Fire Department, one firefighter put on a cold-water suit and crawled on the ice to get the student. They say the firefighter was able to get the student to lay on the ice and grab the rope. Officers say both the student and the firefighter held onto the rope and were pulled to shore.

Officials say the student was submerged in chest-deep water for less than three minutes. They say the student was not injured during the incident, but was transported to Middlesex Hospital as a precautionary measure.

