Derby DMV opens an hour late and frustration flares

DERBY, Conn. (WTNH) — 7:45 a.m., that’s the time Derby Department of Motor Vehicle doors are supposed to open.

“It’s cold. people are freezing out here,” said Mary Mitnik of Naugatuck.

Mitnik says she was one of about a dozen folks first in line. She says they saw employees inside, but waited an hour just to get inside an get in line.

“No apology, no nothing,” said Mitnik.

“I don’t understand there are some many problems at the DMV. There’s been excuse after the other,” said House Minority Leader State Representative Themis Klarides, R.

She heard from constituents immediately. Wednesday’s snarl is added to a laundry list of problems for the department, including long lines over a year ago from a computer system upgrade. Shortly after that, folks were getting slapped with phony fines from them.

“If we can’t even get the doors open on time, that’s not a complicated task. So, it’s a concern that legislatures have had and we hear from our constituents daily on it,” said Klarides.

The DMV spokesperson Bill Seymour sent a statement saying,

“In a unique circumstance, the only two people scheduled today to open and run the Derby Photo License Center called in sick suddenly this morning as can happen in any business. In the very early hours of the morning – the office opens at 7:30 a.m. – DMV received word about the two and needed to call in staff from surrounding offices to get to Derby as soon as possible. They arrived after the scheduled opening time and then needed to turn on the computer systems before opening doors for customers. This all was done as quickly as possible and doors opened an hour after the scheduled opening.”

“Do you think it’s going to change? Motor vehicle has been on TV for forever. It’s not going to change,” said Mitnik.

She’s jaded, despite the agency’s announcement last month, they will shorten wait times by getting more people out of line and logging online for their DMV needs.

