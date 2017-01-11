East Haven dog found left in cage outside

EAST HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Animal rescue officials are searching for the person who left a dog outside and caged up in extremely cold weather.

“It was probably 10 to 12° outside and it was very cold and the dog is very skinny. He was shivering,” said Animal Control Officer Sean Godejohn.

dog East Haven dog found left in cage outsideAnimal Control officers said Charlie the Pitbull was left in the cold and rain in this small cage next to dumpsters on Coe Avenue. Animal control officers found him Tuesday and don’t know how long Charlie was left outside, but say he didn’t have any food or water and was sitting on a wet blanket.

“The dog was placed in a crate. All that was over the crate was a sheet. And the dog was exposed to all the elements in the rain and the cold,” said Godejohn.

Officers said it is also a public safety issue. There were small kids playing in the area.

“The crate was not secure at all. There was no lock on the crate the crate had no floor to it,” said Godejohn.

One East Haven local stopped at the shelter to see if she recognized the dog.dog East Haven dog found left in cage outside

“I really feel bad for the animal. And my boyfriend used to have a dog that looked just like it and we gave it away to somebody when we moved so if we wanted to come down to make sure it wasn’t him,” said Nikki Libretti.

In the meantime, animal control officers are working with Charlie to see if they can make a candidate for adoption.

“Maybe we can make the dog more comfortable and get him to trust us where we can make the dogs available for adoption,” said Godejohn.

If they do find the person responsible, they will be arrested for animal cruelty.

“They’ll have to go before a judge and it’s $1,000 fine or up to a year in jail,” said Godejohn.

He says they have a few leads at this time.

