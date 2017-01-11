Extended thaw likely into late January

This January has been slightly warmer than normal so far, but it’s likely to get much warmer (relative to normal) in the next 10-14 days. Aside from a brief cool shot late Friday into midday Sunday, most of the next two weeks looks relatively warm in Connecticut. It probably does not come as a surprise that snow will likely be scarce during the warm stretch.

This 15-day forecast has a basically snow-free stretch through next week as long as the Saturday system stays away, and we think it will.
Mid to late January is normally the coldest part of the year in Connecticut. The normal high is between 34° and 37° from Windsor Locks to Bridgeport from now through late in the month. It is likely to be in the 40s most days. With no snow on the ground, it will also stay on the mild side at night. With clear skies, the temperature may dip into the 20s, but single digits (like we saw early this week) are unlikely with bare ground.

The odds of more than 1" of snow in the next 15 days are startlingly low in CT considering it's mid-January
There is a reasonable chance that there will not be an inch of snow at the Shoreline through January 25. The lack of snow does not mean it will be dry. Computer models are projecting near or above normal precipitation in the next couple of weeks. That’s good news regarding the drought in our state.

Saturday may be the only cooler than normal day in the next couple of weeks in CT.
Before you write off this winter, just remember that some of our coldest and snowiest weather in recent years has happened in February and March. Some long-range forecasters are not shutting the door on a return to a snowy pattern before the season ends.

