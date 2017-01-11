NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Today we have Lisa Raciti with some fashionable travel hacks.
- Refashion How You Pack – How you pack can make a huge difference to the enjoyment of your trip. Investing in lightweight luggage lessens the chance you’ll be stung with excess baggage fees and you’ll be able to make room for those holiday purchases!
- Cube Couture – Change your packing style and organize your suitcase with packing cubes. Zippered mesh packing cubes keep like items together and allow for easy packing and repacking of your suitcase.
- Jetsetter Capsule Wardrobe – Keep stylish on the go by packing no more than 3 colors that complement each other. A neutral pallet of black, white and grey for example ensures everything you pack easily coordinates.
- Designer Double Duty – Get style smart by packing items that can do double or even triple duty! A ¾ sleeve black knit or jersey dress can take you from day to night with some easy styling changes.
- Leave with a Little, Come Home With a Lot – The easiest way to pack, is not to pack! Why not leave home with minimal clothing and instead purchase a few items at each location you visit? Check out local vintage clothing stores at your destination to find inexpensive items that can also double as a souvenir and great reminder of your travels.
- Style Your Space – Home is where you are, so pack a couple of items that bring you comfort, that you love and remind you of home. That foreign place will start to feel a little less foreign and more like home!
