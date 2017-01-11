Felon robs teen tattoo artist in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery during the early morning hours on Wednesday.

According to police, 21 year-old Tyrone Thomas of New Haven and two other men robbed a 19 year-old of his cell phone and cash, then took off in the teen’s car. It happened just after 3 a.m. outside an apartment building at 1523 Chapel Street.

Investigators say Thomas was stopping by the teen’s apartment, to apparently get a tattoo, according to the victim. Thomas showed up with two friends. The victim asked them to wait outside while he and his girlfriend ran an errand.

After the couple went out to the victim’s car, the three suspects left his apartment, then approached the victim in the parking lot pointing a gun at him, demanding him to hand over his car keys, police said. The victim also gave the crooks some cash and his cell phone.

Police immediately dispatched the car’s description to city cops. Shortly after, an officer spotted three men pushing a car that matched the description, through the parking lot at Power Gas Station on Whalley Avenue. The suspects also matched the descriptions, but the officer was only able to arrest Thomas, according to officials. The two other suspects took off and are still out there.

Police say the officer found a handgun in Thomas’ pocket as well as the items he allegedly robbed from the victim. Thomas, a convicted felon, was charged with first degree robbery, second degree larceny, criminal possession of a pistol, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, first degree forgery, carrying a pistol without a permit and conspiracy.

Police are looking for the two other men involved. Both are black men. One is described as 5’10”. He has a tattoo on his chest that reads “BLESSED”. He wore a jean jacket with patches on it and a chain necklace that reads “Kool Aid Man”. The other stands 6’00” and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, grey snap-back baseball cap. He had short dreadlocks and a “chin-strap” beard.

If you have a tip or any information, call New Haven police.