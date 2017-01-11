Firefighters put out hotspots in Plymouth Street fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people are looking for a new place to live Wednesday.

Around 8:00 Wednesday morning, crews worked to put out hotspots at a home on Plymouth Street.

Firefighters say the windows were stuck shut, which made fighting the fire tougher.

“For winter’s sake, people seal up their windows with plastic or they nail them shut for safety and that presents a problem at times, but we handled it today,” said Lt. Kyle Daniels of the New Haven Fire Department.

A man living in the home told us he thinks an electrical cord started it. Fire investigators still haven’t determined the official cause.