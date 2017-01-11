Florida man arrested for driving on ex’s lawn in Orange

By Published:
Edward Buffington
Edward Buffington

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Police were called to a home on Garden Road in Orange after reports of a disturbance.

The resident there reported that someone in a pickup truck was driving over their lawn in circles. Officers found the suspect’s vehicle a short distance away.

Police arrested Edward Buffington, 27, of Lighthouse Pointe, Florida. He is charged with disorderly conduct, criminal mischief, and operating a motor vehicle while under suspension.

Police say Buffington had a prior relationship with the resident, and was apparently upset over the resident’s current relationship status.

He was released after posting $500 bond. He is expected back in court on January 13th.

 

 

 

 

