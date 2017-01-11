Gusting wind takes out trees and power statewide

(WTNH) — Utility companies in Connecticut responded to many, mostly small scale outages on Wednesday morning, that they say were caused by bouts of rain and winds.

Eversource and United Illuminating tell News 8 they are handling calls from across Connecticut, for downed branches, trees, and wires.

Early on, around 3 a.m., a tree fell on a primary line on Christian Street in Oxford, causing a combined 400-odd outages in Oxford and in Middlebury. Much of this was resolved within an hour.

303 people were out of power around 3:45 a.m. in Hamden, for another issue with some primary wires on Washington Avenue. Service was restored by 5 a.m., according to United Illuminating.

Many of the outages began to clear up with the weather around 5 a.m., but winds persisted.

A road closure at Half Moon Rd. and Cook Hill Rd. is allowing Eversource crews to restore almost 50 outages in that area.

Tolland County dispatchers reported trees down on wires in their town at 5 a.m., in the area of 96 Metcalf Road.

The road was shut down and a detour was established. Dispatchers warned that slight bus delays in that area are to be expected.

There was also a tree on wires reported in Andover, around the same time. 310 outages are reported.

