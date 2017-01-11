Hamden PD revive unconscious driver

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police say they performed life-saving skills after they found someone unconscious behind the wheel on Tuesday.

According to police, they responded to a 3-car-accident at the intersection of Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 5:45 p.m. They say when the officers arrived, they found an unconscious individual who had no vital signs. Officers say they immediately performed CPR and protected the driver’s airway.

Hamden Fire Department says they took over and continued the life-saving efforts once they arrived. Investigators say the unconscious driver was a 58-year-old Bethany resident. They say the unconscious driver was revived and became conscious again before arriving at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to officers, the unconscious man hit two cars from behind. They say the operators of those two vehicles were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.