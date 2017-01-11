Hamden PD revive unconscious driver

By Published:
New Haven police

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Hamden Police say they performed life-saving skills after they found someone unconscious behind the wheel on Tuesday.

According to police, they responded to a 3-car-accident at the intersection of Shepard Avenue and Sherman Avenue around 5:45 p.m. They say when the officers arrived, they found an unconscious individual who had no vital signs. Officers say they immediately performed CPR and protected the driver’s airway.

Hamden Fire Department says they took over and continued the life-saving efforts once they arrived. Investigators say the unconscious driver was a 58-year-old Bethany resident. They say the unconscious driver was revived and became conscious again before arriving at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

According to officers, the unconscious man hit two cars from behind. They say the operators of those two vehicles were transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital with minor injuries.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s