In the Bender Kitchen: Edible Art

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Arts in Connecticut Corporation (Arts in CT) program strives to inspire, enrich, and support local Connecticut communities by offering quality arts programs for all people. The mission of Arts in CT is to empower professional artists and skilled craftsmen in local communities throughout the state of CT by developing artistic job opportunities for professional artists. Currently we have over 600 artists and skilled craftsmen in our job bank and counting.

Roasted Butternut Squash Salad

Yield 1 Salad

Ingredients:

4 oz Butternut Squash Peeled and Sliced

2 Cups Kale Washed and Chopped

¼ Cup Mint Leaves Torn

2 Tablespoons Crumbled Blue Cheese

2 Tablespoons Roasted and Chopped Pecans

2 Tablespoons Pickled Onions

¼ Granny Smith Apple Sliced

Spiced Apple Cider Vinaigrette

1 Cup Apple Cider Reduced to ½ Cup

½ Cup Cider Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Sliced Shallot

1 T Minced Ginger

¼ Teaspoon Ground Nutmeg

¼ Teaspoon Ground Clove

¼ Teaspoon Ground Cinnamon

1 Cup Canola Oil

Pickled Onions

½ Red Onion Julienne

1 Cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 Cup Water

2 Tablespoons Kosher Salt

2 Tablespoons White Sugar

1 T Black Peppercorn

3 Bay Leaves

6 Sprigs Fresh Thyme

To Make Apple Cider Dressing:

Combine all ingredients except the canola oil in a blender. Blend on high to get everything nicely pureed. With the blender on low slowly add the canola oil to make emulsification. Season with salt. Put Aside.

To Make Pickled Onions:

Wrap peppercorns, bay leaves and thyme in a piece of cheesecloth. In a small sauce pan combine water, vinegar, salt and sugar. Bring to a boil. Place julienne onions and sachet in a bowl and cover with hot pickle juice. Wrap in plastic and let steam for 1 hour or overnight.

To Assemble Salad:

Pre heat oven to 450 degrees. Place sliced squash on a sheet pan, season with salt and black pepper and roast for 10 minutes or until soft a slightly caramelized. Let cool

Place roasted squash on serving plate and toss kale and mint with apple cider dressing. Drizzle the squash with a little of the dressing and arrange the greens on top of the squash. Continue to arrange the pecans, cheese, apple and pickled onions on top of the greens.

