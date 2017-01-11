Kardashian robbery probe: Driver, 2 others released in Paris

Associated Press logo By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, American TV personality Kim Kardashian attends the Cannes Lions 2015, International Advertising Festival in Cannes, southern France. Paris police Monday Jan.9, 2017 say 16 people have been arrested over Kim Kardashian jewelry heist. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — French investigators have released a chauffeur for Kim Kardashian West and two others in a probe into the robbery of more than $10 million worth of jewelry from the star’s Paris rented apartment in October.

The driver’s brother and 13 others remain in custody Wednesday after a round of arrests this week, according to the Paris prosecutor’s office.

Authorities are focusing on the possibility that it was an inside job.

Related: Investigators: ‘Inside job’ suspected in Kardashian robbery

Officials have said that brothers Michael Madar, 40, and Gary Madar, 27, worked for the same car service company and were among those arrested. It was unclear which brother drove Kardashian the night of the robbery.

An investigating judge may travel to the United States to speak with Kardashian West.

___

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s