Lebanon schools placed in brief lockdown after nearby bank robbery

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — Lebanon schools were placed in a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a bank robbery took place down the street from the schools.

Just before 1:45 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troopers from Troop K responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Savings Institute Bank, located at 554 Exeter Road in Lebanon. There were no injuries reported from the bank robbery, but all Lebanon schools were placed into lockdown as a precaution since the bank is located down the street.

News 8 spoke with Lebanon Superintendent of Schools Robert Angeli, who confirmed that Lebanon Elementary, Middle School, and Lyman Memorial High School were all locked down briefly. No students or staff were injured. The lockdown was lifted shortly after 2:00 p.m.

If you recognize the person in the surveillance photo on this story, you’re asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.

