Malloy to offer testing program for crumbling foundations

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he’ll propose a state-funded program to test houses in eastern Connecticut to get a better handle on how many homeowners are experiencing failing foundations.

The Democrat said Wednesday that having a more accurate count could help the state in persuading the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide financial assistance to help fix what’s considered to be a naturally occurring event.

Hundreds of eastern Connecticut homeowners have filed complaints about crumbling foundations. The problem has been traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing an iron sulfide mineral that has apparently reacted with oxygen and water. The reaction has led to severe cracks in foundations that are very expensive to repair.

Malloy is expected to unveil his new two-year budget Feb. 8.

