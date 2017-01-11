Man sentenced to 5 years in prison in 2015 fatal shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A New Britain man has been sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to gun charges under a plea deal in the fatal shooting of another man in Hartford.

The Hartford Courant reports 26-year-old Zachary Alexander was also sentenced on Tuesday to five years of special parole.

Alexander previously pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors say 22-year-old Edison Burge was armed with a BB gun when he and another man tried to rob Alexander after arranging to buy marijuana from him in December 2015. They say Alexander then shot and killed Burge.

Alexander’s lawyer says he planned to argue self-defense at trial. Prosecutor Anthony Bochicchio told the judge he didn’t think he could win a murder conviction because self-defense would be a significant issue.

