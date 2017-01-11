Naugatuck man arrested on drug charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Naugatuck man has been arrested on several charges after police say they found drugs and counterfeit money in his home.

Nakeem Robinson, 23, was arrested on a warrant Wednesday while at Waterbury Superior Court. Police say they searched his Aetna Street home in December and found drugs packaged for sale that were easily accessible to several children living there. They also found handgun magazines, loose ammunition, and four counterfeit $100 bills.

Robinson is charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, first-degree forgery, risk of injury to a minor, and criminal possession of ammunition.