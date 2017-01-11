New Haven neighbors fed up with ATV use on private property

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Some neighbors in New Haven are concerned about people riding ATVs on private property and in the Bishop Woods Bird Sanctuary, despite signs warning them to keep out. Neighbors feel the city and police are not doing enough to stop them.

A city spokesperson says New Haven has done what it could to keep people with ATVs out of the area. The city has put in jersey barriers and put up more signs. Police, however, are not allowed to chase after anyone riding an ATV. That’s to keep the riders and the police safe.

Ian Crandall says the woods in his backyard in New Haven have become a place for people to ride ATVs, despite multiple signs warning those riding bikes and motorized vehicles to stay out.

“It’s clearly posted everywhere,” said Crandall. “It’s private property, our community, but back here it’s protected bird sanctuary and they’re not upholding the laws.”

The camera on Crandall’s phone rolling as two ATVs came around a gate at the edge of the woods and then headed over toward the street on Tuesday evening. He sent the video to News 8. Crandall says riding ATVs in the area could be dangerous.

“Five minutes prior to them being here there was a young girl getting out of the car,” said Crandall. “Thank God they weren’t here when that happened because she would’ve been hit.”

Crandall says this has been happening for two years now. He’s been reaching out to police and to the City of New Haven. He’s also taken matters into his own hands. He put a stick in the gate to block ATVs from going around it.

Crandall often sees people riding ATVs in the area on weekends and on warmer nights. He’s frustrated that despite the signs, the ATVs keep coming through. He says he and his neighbors are fed up.

“The noise is terrible,” said Crandall. “We have lots of small families here – infants and toddlers – and it’s just not appropriate either.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Parks, Recreation and Trees says they’re working with New Haven Police to address this issue.

News 8 reached out to New Haven Police for a comment and we’re still waiting to hear back from them.