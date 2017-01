MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students at Lauralton Hall will be teaching seniors at the Milford Senior Center how to use technology.

This is how it will work, girls get assigned to a senior buddy to work one-on-one with.

They’re going to be teaching them everything from turning on a smart phone to more advanced stuff like navigating all of the apps.

This is going to be at the Milford Senior Center on Jepsen Drive in Milford starting at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.