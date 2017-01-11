Quinnipiac poll: U.S. Voters approve Obama but disapprove Trump

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Quinnipiac University National Poll has released their recent findings on president Barack Obama and president-elect Donald Trump.

According to their polls, American voters have given Obama his highest approval rating in seven years with 55-39 percent voters approving of the job he has done. The same voters disapproved of way that Trump has been handling the position 51-37 percent. Polling of these same voters also found that 45% of voters believe that Trump will be a worst president, 34% saying he will be a better president, and 15 % saying he will do about the same.

However, the polling center has found that 52-43 percent of Americans are optimistic about the next four years with Trump serving in the Oval Office with 47-31 percent believing that he will help improve the economy.

“President Barack Obama leaves the White House a lot more popular than Donald Trump is as he crosses the threshold and saddles up for the most important job in the world,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “President-elect Trump gets points for strength and intelligence, but voters’ feelings about his personality traits, empathy, leadership and level-headedness, are headed south.”

In terms of Trump’s presence on social media, people who were polled believed that he should close his twitter. In fact 71-26 percent of voters ages 18 to 34, say that Trump she close his account now that he will become president.

Connecticut governor Malloy had been adamant that Trump should delete his account saying “140 characters may not be enough to tell Donald Trump just how much Americans want him to knock off the tweeting.”

If you would like to see more results from the Quinnipiac Polling Center, please click on the link for their full findings in their latest report.

https://poll.qu.edu/national/release-detail?ReleaseID=2415