Shelton Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin Responsible For Deadly Overdose

By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man will likely spend nearly four years in prison for distributing the heroin responsible for a deadly overdose.  Jorge Morales was sentenced to 46 months in prison today.  Court documents say that in April of last year a 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Bridgeport home.  She has since died.  Bridgeport Police recovered two baggies of suspected heroin packaged in baggies marked with a particular brand stamp.  A cellular telephone seized from the victim revealed numerous calls and text messages between the victim and Morales in the days leading up the victim’s overdose.  On April 15, 2016, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of heroin, in baggies marked with the same brand stamp, from Morales.

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s