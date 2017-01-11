Shelton Man Sentenced For Selling Heroin Responsible For Deadly Overdose

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Shelton man will likely spend nearly four years in prison for distributing the heroin responsible for a deadly overdose. Jorge Morales was sentenced to 46 months in prison today. Court documents say that in April of last year a 21-year-old woman was found unresponsive in her Bridgeport home. She has since died. Bridgeport Police recovered two baggies of suspected heroin packaged in baggies marked with a particular brand stamp. A cellular telephone seized from the victim revealed numerous calls and text messages between the victim and Morales in the days leading up the victim’s overdose. On April 15, 2016, law enforcement conducted a controlled purchase of heroin, in baggies marked with the same brand stamp, from Morales.

