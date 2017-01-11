South Windsor Robbery Suspect Arrested

By Published:
Samuel Copeland
Samuel Copeland

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)- South Windsor Police served an arrest warrant on a Hartford man while he was in court on other charges. Police arrested 33-year-old Samuel Copeland at Manchester Superior Court on January 10.

Copeland is charged with Robbery in the First degree, and Threatening and Larceny in the sixth degree. Police say those charges are from a November 26 robbery at the 7-11 store on Ellington Road in South Windsor. Police say Copeland robbed the store at gunpoint and stole less then $200 before taking off.

South Windsor Police worked with Hartford Police who were investigating similar robberies.

