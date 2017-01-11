State asking bus riders to take part in online study

By Published:
File. (AP Photo/Bob Child)
File. (AP Photo/Bob Child)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation is starting its second online public workshop to evaluate the state’s bus system. The study will run through January 20th.

Information gathered will be used as part of the DOT Statewide Bus Study to help busses in Connecticut work more effectively for riders in our state. The study will propose recommendations to make changes in accordance with the goals set forth in “Let’s Go CT” the 30 year vision to improve the state’s transportation system.

To take part, just visit www.ctbusstudy.com any time between now and January 20th. People in the study will watch a brief video and then answer questions about their travel and bus transportation in Connecticut. The survey takes about 30 minutes to complete, and is accessible from most mobile devices.

“I encourage everyone to take part in this important process by viewing the presentation and providing feedback,” said CTDOT Commissioner James Redeker. “The information we receive will be an invaluable tool that will allow us to design our bus system to better serve residents’ needs. Your input is essential and crucial for planning Connecticut’s direction.”

Information on Let’s Go CT can be found at www.transformct.info.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s