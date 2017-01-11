State asking bus riders to take part in online study

Related Coverage DOT asking Conn. residents to take part in new study

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Connecticut Department of Transportation is starting its second online public workshop to evaluate the state’s bus system. The study will run through January 20th.

Information gathered will be used as part of the DOT Statewide Bus Study to help busses in Connecticut work more effectively for riders in our state. The study will propose recommendations to make changes in accordance with the goals set forth in “Let’s Go CT” the 30 year vision to improve the state’s transportation system.

To take part, just visit www.ctbusstudy.com any time between now and January 20th. People in the study will watch a brief video and then answer questions about their travel and bus transportation in Connecticut. The survey takes about 30 minutes to complete, and is accessible from most mobile devices.

“I encourage everyone to take part in this important process by viewing the presentation and providing feedback,” said CTDOT Commissioner James Redeker. “The information we receive will be an invaluable tool that will allow us to design our bus system to better serve residents’ needs. Your input is essential and crucial for planning Connecticut’s direction.”

Information on Let’s Go CT can be found at www.transformct.info.