State Police investigate convenience store robbery in Canterbury

CANTERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police are looking for the person who robbed the Cumberland Farms in Canterbury late Tuesday evening. According to investigators, around 11:55 pm the suspect walked up to the clerk who was standing outside the store and placed a hard object into his back and demanded money from the store. The clerk complied, and gave him the money from the register and safe. The suspect also filled garbage bags with cigarettes from a storage area, and exited the building from a side door and took off on foot. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and shoes, white ski hat, and wore a black scarf to cover his face. Police believe he is about 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-4 inches tall. If you have any information, please contact State Police at Troop D in Danielson at 860-779-4900, or text TIP711 + any information you have to 274637.
