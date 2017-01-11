Stonington man facing D-U-I charges

By Published:
handcuffs & gavel

Stonington, Conn. (WTNH) Police say a Stonington man was arrested on Monday night, after calling the authorities and reporting that he was driving drunk and had just crashed his car into a snow bank.

Police arrived at the scene of the accident on Route 201 a short time later and found 28 year old Norman Ellsworth Boiselle apparently under the influence. A subsequent field sobriety test confirmed their suspicions.

Boiselle faces charges that include operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to drive right at a slow speed. He is due to appear in front of a judge on January 20th.

