Teachers look to add standing desk to their classrooms

(WTNH) — Teachers across the country are looking to get their hands on standing desks for their classrooms.

The wooden standing desk design was constructed by engineer Mathias Ellegiers back in 2012. He built it to help relieve his girlfriend’s back and neck pain. She had been sitting at a desk, day in and day out, studying for her P.H.D.

A teacher friend of Ellegiers spotted the creation, and requested that he make her child-sized desks for her students.

These desks are now sitting in 25 schools nationwide, and give students the opportunity to burn energy and be comfortable while getting their work done.