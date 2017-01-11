Teachers look to add standing desk to their classrooms

By Published:
standing-desk

(WTNH) — Teachers across the country are looking to get their hands on standing desks for their classrooms.

The wooden standing desk design was constructed by engineer Mathias Ellegiers back in 2012. He built it to help relieve his girlfriend’s back and neck pain. She had been sitting at a desk, day in and day out, studying for her P.H.D.

A teacher friend of Ellegiers spotted the creation, and requested that he make her child-sized desks for her students.

These desks are now sitting in 25 schools nationwide, and give students the opportunity to burn energy and be comfortable while getting their work done.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s