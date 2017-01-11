Teen rescued from icy pond

Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Cromwell teen is ok after being rescued from a pond after he fell through the ice this morning.

Police say they received a 911 call shortly after 9:30 a.m. reporting that a student at Adlebrook School was standing on ice in the middle of a pond on school property on Hicksville Road.   The fire department was then called.   Officers attempted to talk the student back to land but then the ice gave way sending the 15 year old boy into the water up to his chest.  Firefighter Jeremy Hiriak wearing a cold water suit crawled out onto the ice with a rope and he and the teen were pulled back to shore by officers.

According to police the teen was in the water for less than 3 minutes and was not injured but was taken to Middlesex Hospital to be evaluated for precautionary reasons.

 

