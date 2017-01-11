“The Pizza People” helping New Haven’s needy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Susan McDevitt of Madison is a mother of seven. Chance Jackson is a 26-year-old who helps youth in New Haven. Both understand what it is to get a helping hand.

McDevitt is a cancer survivor and the day after Christmas, Jackson lost everything he had in a fire. Despite their challenges, they give to others.

McDevitt, about the time she was diagnosed with cancer started a group simply called “The Pizza People” and along the way Jackson got involved. Together, along with a boat load of volunteers, they give out 40 pizzas donated by “Modern Pizza” in New Haven. This happens without fail on the New Haven Green at noon on the third Tuesday of every month.

They also give out clothing and toiletries. Everybody involved with this group wants nothing in return except to know that they helped somebody.

“No one ever says they want to be homeless, so they’re not there because they want to be, and yes there’s different reasons why they’re there, we’re not out to ask that or really even fix that. We’re there to provide some love and conversation and yeah, a bite of pizza along the way,” said McDevitt.

“Always remain humble, never forget where you come from. It’s very important to understand that we all, it doesn’t matter what kind of degrees you have, how much money you make, we are all unified, we are all one people and we should help each other out,” said Jackson.

Do you want to get involved with the “The Pizza People?” Go to The Pizza People Facebook page and message them.

