Twinkies, Palmer Candy join recall over salmonella concerns

(CNN)– Although Twinkies normally have a long shelf life, don’t hoard any boxes of limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies for your post-holiday snacking or apocalypse preparation needs.

Hostess has recalled the multipack boxes, with nine cakes in each, in response to a recall by Blommer Chocolate Co., which produced the confectionery coating used on the holiday Twinkies. The coating contains milk powder ingredients produced by Valley Milk Products LLC, which may be contaminated with salmonella.

Salmonella was found at the company’s manufacturing facility, including in 50-pound bags of Valley Milk’s sweet cream buttermilk powder and high heat nonfat dry milk powder.

Consumers are urged to throw out recalled items or return them to the store for a refund. However, all other Hostess products, including the beloved original Twinkies, are not being recalled. Palmer Candy Co. has also issued a recall for a number of chocolate confections, including covered pretzels, almond and peppermint bark and candy party bowls.

For those with compromised immune systems, for example due to chemotherapy, this kind of infection can be much more serious and require hospitalization. The elderly and infants can also have a hard time fighting off these infections.