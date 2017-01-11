Twinkies, Palmer Candy join recall over salmonella concerns

(CNN)– Although Twinkies normally have a long shelf life, don’t hoard any boxes of limited-edition Holiday White Peppermint Hostess Twinkies for your post-holiday snacking or apocalypse preparation needs.
- Southeastern Mills Inc. and Shore Lunch biscuit, gravy and breading mixes
- Route 11 Sour Cream & Chive Flavored Potato Chips
- Dieffenbach’s Sour Cream & Onion Kettle Chips
- House-Autry Mills cornbread and biscuit mixes
- Dawn Food instant pudding and pie filling mixes
- Herr Foods Inc. and Peddler’s Pantry smoked chipotle kettle cooked potato chips
- Mikesell’s Potato Chip Co. Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips
- Bickel’s Snack Foods sour cream and onion flavored potato chips, including Bon Ton, Seyfert, Troyer, Dan Dee, Key and Cabana brands
- Snyder of Berlin Buffalo Blue Kettle Cooked Potato Chips
- Williams-Sonoma Meyer Lemon Poppy Seed Quick Bread
- H-E-B Boston cakes
- Ron’s Home Style Foods Inc. Tropical Fruit Supreme, Pineapple Nut Delight and Pistachio Crème
- Old Dutch Foods Inc. flavored potato chips and tortilla chips
- Publix Super Markets pancake and waffle mixes
- Shearer’s Foods LLC kettle chips, potato chips and nacho chips
- Deep River Snacks kettle chips
- Stonewall Kitchen pancake and waffle mixes
- TreeHouse Foods Inc. macaroni and cheese
- New Hope Mills crepe mix
- Fourth Street Barbecue Inc. macaroni and cheese
- Brand Castle LLC monkey bread mix