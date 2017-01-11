U2 to headline Bonnaroo music festival, 2017 lineup announced

FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Bono, right, and Adam Clayton, from the rock group U2, perform in concert as part of U2’s 360 Tour at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bono wrote on the band's website Thursday Jan. 1, 2015, he may never play guitar again due to injuries suffered in a New York City cycling accident in November. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)
FILE - In this July 20, 2011 file photo, Bono, right, and Adam Clayton, from the rock group U2, perform in concert as part of U2’s 360 Tour at the New Meadowlands Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Bono wrote on the band's website Thursday Jan. 1, 2015, he may never play guitar again due to injuries suffered in a New York City cycling accident in November. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, file)

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester.

This will be the band’s first performance at a music festival this year in the United States.

Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, Lorde, The XX, Travis Scott, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids and more.

The festival will be June 8-11. For a full list of performers or ticket information, visit Bonnaroo’s website.

