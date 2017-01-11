U2 to headline Bonnaroo music festival, 2017 lineup announced

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WATE) – Bonnaroo announced that U2 will be headlining the 2017 music festival in Manchester.

This will be the band’s first performance at a music festival this year in the United States.

Other performers include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, Lorde, The XX, Travis Scott, Tove Lo, Tegan and Sara, Cold War Kids and more.

The festival will be June 8-11. For a full list of performers or ticket information, visit Bonnaroo’s website.

The Bonnaroo 2017 lineup is here!

Tickets on sale NOW: https://t.co/tl6mDbjEX1 pic.twitter.com/vRtdaB8Jlr — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 11, 2017