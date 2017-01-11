University apologizes for misidentifying man as rape suspect

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut university is apologizing for wrongly identifying a local man as the suspect in a rape case.

The Connecticut Post reports (http://bit.ly/2jF5Klc ) that Sacred Heart University issued an apology to 29-year-old Gary Douglas, of Bridgeport, as part of a settlement to resolve his $1 million defamation lawsuit against the school.

In April, school officials posted Douglas’ name and photograph on a flyer naming him as the suspect in the off-campus rape of a female student. The school’s apology acknowledges that Douglas had no involvement in the case and was mistakenly identified. Another man now awaits trial in the case.

A lawyer for Douglas and a university spokeswoman said they couldn’t provide further details about the settlement.

Sacred Heart is a private, Roman Catholic university that enrolls about 8,000 students.

