Victims identified in fatal Route 69 crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the two people who were killed in the accident that shut down Route 69 for several hours in Waterbury, Tuesday.

The preliminary investigation revealed that just after 7 a.m., an SUV driven by 64-year-old Adolfo Villar, of Waterbury, from Suburban Transportation, a limo or livery service, was heading south where two southbound lanes come down to one.

“At some point it attempted to overtake another car that was traveling southbound. It sideswiped that car and veered off into the northbound lane and had a collision with a vehicle traveling northbound,” said said Waterbury Police Deputy Chief Fernando Spagnolo.

Villar was pronounced dead on the scene. His passenger, 64-year-old Bonnie Moore, of Waterbury, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital where she pronounced dead.

Route 69 was closed for more than six hours Tuesday. The incident remains under investigation.