Activists protest Labor Secretary nominee

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- While Secretary of Labor nominee Andy Puzder is questioned by a senate committee Thursday, a group of activists who oppose him will take to the streets of Hartford.

Local members of the Fight for $15 movement will join in a nationwide protest in more than a dozen cities of Puzder’s possible appointment.

Puzder is the Chief Executive Officer of CKE Restaurants, a company that owns major fast food chains, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

Protesters contend those restaurants have stolen the wages of workers, violated overtime laws and forced some workers onto public assistance. The demonstration will take place at noon in front of the Department of Labor building on High Street in Hartford.