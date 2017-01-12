Activists protest Labor Secretary nominee

By Published:
fight for 15 minimum wage

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)- While Secretary of Labor nominee Andy Puzder is questioned by a senate committee Thursday, a group of activists who oppose him will take to the streets of Hartford.

Local members of the Fight for $15 movement will join in a nationwide protest in more than a dozen cities of Puzder’s possible appointment.

Puzder is the Chief Executive Officer of CKE Restaurants, a company that owns major fast food chains, Carl’s Jr. and Hardee’s.

Protesters contend those restaurants have stolen the wages of workers, violated overtime laws and forced some workers onto public assistance. The demonstration will take place at noon in front of the Department of Labor building on High Street in Hartford.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s