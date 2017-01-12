Aircraft Carrying Miami Heat Slides on Snowy Taxiway After Landing in Milwaukee

(ABC)– A charter aircraft carrying the Miami Heat slid while taxiing after it landed at Milwaukee’s General Mitchell International Airport Wednesday night, the NBA team has confirmed.

“Upon landing in Milwaukee tonight the team plane slid while taxiing but never left the pavement,” the team tweeted. “Everyone on board has deplaned and is ok.”

ABC’s Milwaukee affiliate, WISN, reported that the incident occurred around 9:20 p.m.

The incident was caused by snow on the runway, reported ABC Miami affiliate WPLG.

WPLG also reported that Miami Air Boeing 737 was towed back to safety after it slid too far on the runway.

The Heat are in Milwaukee to close out a six-game road trip that ends on Friday. The team will play the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.

