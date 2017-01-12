Armed robber holds up Southington gas station

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An armed man held up a Southington gas station on Tuesday night, according to officials.

Police say a man held up the Fleet Gas Station at 1611 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike right around 6:45 p.m. They say he showed a gun and said “register.” The clerk took the money out of the register, then the crook took it from him. According to authorities, the suspect walked out the store, but they think in got in a car in a parking lot next door.

Police describe the suspect as a heavy set Asian male standing approximately 5’6″ tall and weighing about 200 pounds. They say he wore a light-colored hoodie under a dark gray winter jacket, a black ski mask, black running pants, and bright royal blue Nike sneakers with white soles and white piping along the ankle area.

Anyone with information about the suspect or robbery is asked to call the Southington Police Department.