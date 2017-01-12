“Boys Day” in Naugatuck helps school kids with self esteem



NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – Some Naugatuck High School students spent some time Thursday helping out younger boys in the school district. A district-wide study found that middle school aged boys sometimes have trouble with self esteem, confidence, and decision making. To help, a group of high school students in Naugatuck held what they called a “Boys Day” to help them deal with those issues.

“A lot of mentors have overcome a lot of circumstances that these boys are in right now to be the amazing people that they are” said Naugatuck High School Junior Brian Goggin.

The high school mentors and younger students talked about how to make better decisions, be more confident, and how to be better leaders.