Bridal Trousseau: Buying a Sample Gown

Published:
df522db0a0774f2aa8647770a54ef66e

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Finding the perfect wedding dress can be stressful, but over at Bridal Trousseau they make it a one stop shop.

Bridal Trousseau has two salons under one roof to cater to the bride who do not have the time to wait for their gown. It is an opportunity to get a couture gown at a really good price. It is also an opportunity to get a high quality gown without the wait time.

The alteration process takes care of any fit issues.

For more information visit http://www.bridal-trousseau.net/

