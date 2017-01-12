Coast Guard rule change may benefit New London tattoo parlors

By Published: Updated:
coast-guard-tattoo-policy-2

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoo parlors in New London get their fair share of Coast Guard clientele.

coast guard tattoo policy 1 Coast Guard rule change may benefit New London tattoo parlors“We do a lot of Coast Guard clients yes,” says Lari Mostro, owner of Spirit Gallery Tattoo.

“I’d say probably about forty percent of our clientele between the Coast Guard and the Navy,” says Johnny Rovero, manager of New London Ink.

Like the Navy the Coast Guard recently loosened its restrictions when it comes to body art.

Women can get permanent eyeliner but not past the outer corner of the eye. Neck tattoos are now allowed. But it cannot be seen above the collar.coast guard tattoo policy 2 Coast Guard rule change may benefit New London tattoo parlors

“It can’t go above right here,” says Rovero as he points to his lower neck.

“Ring” tattoos are allowed but not on thumbs or past the knuckle. “Minimal but important” changes according to the Coast Guard which have meant a minimal boost in business.

“A little bit not much,” says Rovero. “I mean just like I said they’re just getting a little more in more areas that’s about it though.”

coast guard tattoo policy 3 Coast Guard rule change may benefit New London tattoo parlors“A lot of them are getting bigger tattoos now so that’s always exciting,” says Mostro.

Katie Slowkowski was getting a tattoo at New London Ink. Her boyfriend is in the Navy and she doesn’t believe he will do anything different because of the rule change. “I don’t think so,” she says.

Traditional old school tattoos like nautical stars and clipper ships are popular at New London Ink while Spirit Gallery Tattoo does a lot of the Coast Guard Academy’s rugby team logo.

Both shops expect to see more cadets come in this summer and that could mean more changes in what they get.

“I think that in the spring and the summer it will explode,” says Mostro.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s