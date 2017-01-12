Coast Guard rule change may benefit New London tattoo parlors

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Tattoo parlors in New London get their fair share of Coast Guard clientele.

“We do a lot of Coast Guard clients yes,” says Lari Mostro, owner of Spirit Gallery Tattoo.

“I’d say probably about forty percent of our clientele between the Coast Guard and the Navy,” says Johnny Rovero, manager of New London Ink.

Like the Navy the Coast Guard recently loosened its restrictions when it comes to body art.

Women can get permanent eyeliner but not past the outer corner of the eye. Neck tattoos are now allowed. But it cannot be seen above the collar.

“It can’t go above right here,” says Rovero as he points to his lower neck.

“Ring” tattoos are allowed but not on thumbs or past the knuckle. “Minimal but important” changes according to the Coast Guard which have meant a minimal boost in business.

“A little bit not much,” says Rovero. “I mean just like I said they’re just getting a little more in more areas that’s about it though.”

“A lot of them are getting bigger tattoos now so that’s always exciting,” says Mostro.

Katie Slowkowski was getting a tattoo at New London Ink. Her boyfriend is in the Navy and she doesn’t believe he will do anything different because of the rule change. “I don’t think so,” she says.

Traditional old school tattoos like nautical stars and clipper ships are popular at New London Ink while Spirit Gallery Tattoo does a lot of the Coast Guard Academy’s rugby team logo.

Both shops expect to see more cadets come in this summer and that could mean more changes in what they get.

“I think that in the spring and the summer it will explode,” says Mostro.