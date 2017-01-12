Combating rise in deadly opioid overdoses



HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There are thousands of arrests for possessing or dealing heroin. They’re the old, the young, the first-time user, the heavy addict, and after three overdose deaths in the past 24 hours in Hartford, Deputy Chief Brian Foley says they are changing the way they fight the heroin epidemic.

“Bottom line is addiction is not a crime. Addiction is a medical issue. We don’t need to have addicts in jails, we need to have them in treatment and that’s what we as a society have to start focusing on,” said Foley.

Hartford police are teaming up with state addiction services to come up with an ironclad treatment program to keep addicts in treatment, not in prison.

“A low level offender, someone who has committed a simple possession, they are addicts, are known addicts. Instead of arresting them, getting them into treatment immediately,” said Foley.

So, while this is a first of a kind program here in Connecticut, the state is working with Hartford to try a different approach to the opioid epidemic. They say it is based on a national program out of Seattle and a regional program out of Gloucester, Massachusetts. They’re hoping that if Hartford can flush out all of the problems, they can do this and other towns in other cities across the state and make it a trend because Chief Foley in Hartford says they’re not going to be able to arrest their way out of this problem.

“Every cop out there has made an arrest of an addict when they know this is probably not the best thing, but in fact the worst thing for this addict and it’s only going to make their problems and their lives worse,” said Foley.

In Hartford this year alone they expect the arrest and seizures to double and the overdose deaths to double. They expect the new tactic to start in the next month or two.