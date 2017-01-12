Connecticut Drought Update, Still Extreme for 40% of State

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Rain moved through the state yesterday morning and here we are again with more rain moving through the state. Click here for the radar. Much needed rain too! The graphic above shows how much rain fell as of 8 AM this morning. If you have a weather station at your house and would like to submit your observation, you can do so on Facebook or Twitter!

With the recent rain and snow the past few weeks, many of you are certainly wondering where we stand as far as the drought is concerned. You’re probably saying to yourself, “Since the beginning of the year it’s rained more frequently” Well, you’re right! We’ve seen above normal rainfall dating back to the beginning of January 2017. Unfortunately, our drought across Connecticut has been going on much longer than just a couple of weeks.

As a matter of fact, since the beginning of January in 2015 there has been a significant rain deficit. Just over two years of below average rainfall has left inland Connecticut close to 20 inches below average since Jan 1, 2015. The shoreline isn’t as bad, the deficit there is around 11 inches. You can check out the graphic below for the updated numbers and drought status.



As expected the drought status did shrink a touch with the update this morning, but to say it’s gone…No I don’t think so just yet! With the latest update, the section highlighted in red which is extreme drought didn’t change at all. Still 40% of Connecticut is in an extreme drought. The only change this week is in the areas highlighted in the darker tan, which is severe drought. This area is down to 77% from 82%. 100% of Connecticut is still in a moderate drought, no change there. Parts of the state will likely pick up another .10″-.30″ of rainfall this afternoon/evening, but after that it’s looking like another dry stretch.

Of course the rain this morning and today will help, but think about it, everyday it doesn’t rain, we add another .10″ to the deficit. We’ve certainly had many more dry days than wet days and even the days it actually rains, we’re not talking about flooding rains by any means!

Some of our longer range models have around 2 inches of precip over the next 14 days here in Connecticut. That’s a little above normal but really not much. According to the Climate Prediction Center, they certainly agree. The next three months, all indications are that we will see average precipitation. There’s a good chance that the Connecticut drought will be in the news for the first half of 2017!

