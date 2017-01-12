Connecticut ends ‘chronic homelessness.’ What does that mean?

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut reached a milestone Thursday in the effort to end homelessness.

“As of the end of 2016, the end of the month of December; every verified, chronically homeless individual in the state of Connecticut had been matched with housing,” said Governor Malloy in making the big announcement at a gathering of homelessness advocates in Meriden today.

More than 1,200 people have been placed in permanent housing across the state. But it doesn’t mean that you won’t see homeless people on the streets of New Haven and other Connecticut cities.

“Today we’re celebrating the end of homelessness for a small subset of our overall population,” said Jason Martinez, Executive Director of the Greater New Haven Coordinated Access Network.

These are Connecticut residents that are classified as ‘chronically homeless.’ What’s the difference?

“Chronic homelessness refers to people who’ve been homeless a year or more and live with a severe disabling condition, quite often a mental illness,” said Lisa Tepper Bates of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness.

The advocates for the homeless that were celebrating Thursday know that their work is far from over and that later this month they will be conducting a state-wide homeless census known as the ‘point in time count.’

‘Point In Time Count’ where different agencies get together and they comb the City of New Haven and the count the homeless, they see who’re sleeping outside and in shelters,” explained Juakia Inabinet, who also works with the Greater New Haven Coordinated Access Network.

The governor has been traveling the state talking about the new budget reality because of the ballooning state deficit, but says he’s committed to solving this. When asked today how can he continue to fund this effort when he’s cutting everything else he responded:

“Because this saves money,” said Malloy.

That’s because without this help, the chronically homeless often end up in hospital emergency rooms or sometimes even worse; in jail, which is more costly than supportive, low income housing.

